Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTOXF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rotork to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Rotork alerts:

OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. Rotork has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.