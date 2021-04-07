Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 88,100 Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. Sify Technologies Limited has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIFY. TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

