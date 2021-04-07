Robert E. Dowdell Sells 7,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $520,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.53. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57 and a beta of -0.13.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after acquiring an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $17,570,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.