Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after purchasing an additional 50,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. Alerus Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $61.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

