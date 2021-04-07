Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $768,000 Holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 36.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $171.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 million. Analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASMB. Truist reduced their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

