Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 87.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 46,380 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,841,000 after acquiring an additional 94,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,404 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in 1st Source by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,589,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,840,000 after acquiring an additional 379,367 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.