Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $730,000 in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 62,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,222,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,063.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCON. Maxim Group assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $139.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.02.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

