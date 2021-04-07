Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $801,000 Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 57.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.33. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $47.10.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

