Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after buying an additional 94,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,021,000 after buying an additional 50,803 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 405,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,619 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $325,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $676,140. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.