Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Hits New 12-Month High at $565.50

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 565.50 ($7.39) and last traded at GBX 560.50 ($7.32), with a volume of 9436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 561.50 ($7.34).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vesuvius to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 500.25 ($6.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 525.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 485.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $3.10. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Vesuvius Company Profile (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

