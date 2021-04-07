Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Up to $18.01

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $18.83. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 1,612 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

The company has a market cap of $926.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 129,913 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,816,000. Aperture Investors LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 495,742 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

