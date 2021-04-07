Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Valhi were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valhi in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valhi stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Valhi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $634.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

