Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Gap Down to $164.60

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $164.60, but opened at $157.95. Pioneer Natural Resources shares last traded at $155.80, with a volume of 24,369 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.