Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Gap Up to $26.72

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.72, but opened at $28.11. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 7,734 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

