Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $13.14

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $12.86. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 1,311 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $754.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 935,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 244,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.