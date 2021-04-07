Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,289 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Apyx Medical worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the third quarter worth $254,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 621,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 55,442 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APYX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

APYX stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

