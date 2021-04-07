Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $832,000 Investment in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,376,000.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aligos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

