Insider Selling: iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CEO Sells 36,193 Shares of Stock

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 36,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $546,876.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,780,813.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Peck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Jeffrey Peck sold 43,333 shares of iSun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $718,461.14.

iSun stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. iSun, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

