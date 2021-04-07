Insider Selling: iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CEO Sells 36,193 Shares of Stock

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 36,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $546,876.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,780,813.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Peck also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, Jeffrey Peck sold 43,333 shares of iSun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $718,461.14.
iSun stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. iSun, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.
iSun Company Profile
iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.
