Edward L. Cahill Sells 15,000 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward L. Cahill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00.

NYSE PHR opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

