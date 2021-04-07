Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AMDUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. Amundi has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

