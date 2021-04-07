Chi-Tak Yee Sells 281,013 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,785.24.

TSE:MEG opened at C$6.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$8.10.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.