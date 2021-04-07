Brokerages Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Post $6.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to post earnings of $6.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.38 and the highest is $6.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $2.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $21.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $22.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $19.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.54 to $22.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after buying an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,065,000 after buying an additional 192,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $468.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $457.24 and its 200-day moving average is $470.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $290.52 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.