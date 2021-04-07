Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.88. Henry Schein posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $46.98 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.