Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.88. Henry Schein posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $46.98 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

