Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Up to $39.19

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.19, but opened at $42.08. Invitae shares last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 44,486 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. Research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $466,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,770. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

