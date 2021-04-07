Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.66

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 10055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,905.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,653 shares of company stock worth $5,822,998 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

