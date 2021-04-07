PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.98

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.98 and last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 15466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.