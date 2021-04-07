Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Emerson is poised to benefit from strength across its medical, life science, food and beverage, and residential end markets. Also, the company’s robust backlog level is likely to support its top-line performance in the quarters ahead. Moreover, it is likely to benefit from acquisitions it made over time. In addition, it is rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks. Notably, the company intends to repurchase $0.5-$1 billion of shares in fiscal 2021. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, going forward, the company expects the overall demand environment to remain challenging, and anticipates witnessing weakness in a few automation end markets. Further, high debt levels can increase Emerson’s financial obligations. Foreign-exchange headwinds might affect its performance.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

