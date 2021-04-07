Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $122.00

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$122.00 and last traded at C$122.00, with a volume of 3200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$119.74.

A number of research firms have commented on PBH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$116.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$127.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

