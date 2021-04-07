The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.09

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.09 and last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 2798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CG. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

