LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of LFMD stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $33.02.
In other LifeMD news, COO Brad Michael Roberts acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00.
LifeMD Company Profile
LifeMD, Inc operates as a telemedicine company with a portfolio of online direct-to-consumer brands. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. Its network of physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the U.S.
