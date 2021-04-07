LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29).

In other LifeMD news, COO Brad Michael Roberts acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a telemedicine company with a portfolio of online direct-to-consumer brands. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. Its network of physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the U.S.

