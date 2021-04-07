JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. JOANN has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

In other JOANN news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

