Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $204.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

NYSE:PXD opened at $151.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.21. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

