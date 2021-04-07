$659.48 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to post $659.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $662.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $652.60 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $432.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share.

CBRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $171.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.68 and a 200 day moving average of $139.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

