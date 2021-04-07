Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Loop Capital currently has $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of VSH stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424. 8.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 74,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.