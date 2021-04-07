$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.63 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $7.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.68.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $188.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 234,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after buying an additional 228,352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after buying an additional 214,331 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

