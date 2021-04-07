Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $308.87

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $308.87 and last traded at $307.73, with a volume of 906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $306.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.49 and a 200-day moving average of $281.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,618 shares of company stock worth $4,295,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

