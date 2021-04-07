Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.40

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.40 and last traded at $93.82, with a volume of 2092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 86,922 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

