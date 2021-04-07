Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Hits New 12-Month High at $268.65

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $268.65 and last traded at $268.48, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $57,666,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 830.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after acquiring an additional 76,878 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,268,000 after acquiring an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after acquiring an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

