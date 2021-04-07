H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.65

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 5730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Several research analysts have commented on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after buying an additional 3,234,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $39,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,973 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

