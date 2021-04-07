Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.80

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83.80 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 83.20 ($1.09), with a volume of 1351034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.20 ($1.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £504.50 million and a PE ratio of -20.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.67.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

