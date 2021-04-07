Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

RVI stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. Retail Value has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $19.04.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Retail Value will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Retail Value by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Retail Value by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Retail Value by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Retail Value during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Retail Value by 2,267.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

