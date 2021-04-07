Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the lowest is $2.78 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,944,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 651,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

