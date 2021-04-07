Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SAND has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.04.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SAND opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.