Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.87.

Shares of HON opened at $219.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $221.05. The stock has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.23.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,299,000 after purchasing an additional 120,125 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

