$93.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Apr 7th, 2021


Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will announce sales of $93.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.70 million to $93.70 million. The Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $83.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $390.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $393.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $434.30 million, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $438.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 89.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 62,987 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 498,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

