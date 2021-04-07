Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HUBG. Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Hub Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $68.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Hub Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

