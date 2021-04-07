NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well positioned to benefit from robust networking solutions. The company maintains a competitive edge with product launches, based on Wi-Fi 6 standards. Its revenues are likely to be driven by the rapid increase in Internet of Things devices and the advent of Smart Home. Increasing demand for connected home products in the wake of the growing work-from-home trend boosted its revenues. It intends to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring service revenues to maintain its market leadership. However, supply chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic might erode NETGEAR’s profitability in the near term. It operates in a fast-evolving market and expects competition to intensify on price. Its future success depends on its ability to develop new products that have broad market acceptance.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NTGR opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,074,070.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,931.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $30,123.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,658.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,464 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NETGEAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

