Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $102,251,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,880,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

