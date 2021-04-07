Facebook’s (FB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $370.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $327.15.

Facebook stock opened at $306.26 on Tuesday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $166.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.35. The company has a market capitalization of $872.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,360,094 shares of company stock worth $367,003,658 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

