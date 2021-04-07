The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DA Davidson cut The Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.71.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of SMPL opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.